"I never liked him." – UEFA delegate launches scathing attack on Jürgen Klopp

The official didn't mince his words.

A puzzling reaction from a UEFA representative.

Details: Florin Prunea, a former Romanian international and now a UEFA delegate, delivered a harsh critique of ex-Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp over his decision to leave football and join Red Bull.

Prunea believes Klopp's statements are nothing but lies, claiming the German coach was simply after easy money rather than genuinely exhausted from the game, as he himself had stated:

"He moved to Red Bull. He went to Red Bull Salzburg just to hang out and pick up some easy cash. I've never liked him. The whole circus... You'd think he was chewing bricks with his teeth." Prunea declared.

Speaking in his native Romanian, he used a term that essentially labeled the former Liverpool boss as a "clown."

Florin Prunea's role within UEFA is to ensure incident-free matches by overseeing all aspects of the event and serving as a liaison with UEFA headquarters.

Previously, Klopp stated that he decided to leave football because he was tired and wanted to seek new opportunities.

Reminder: "I don't miss anything" – Jürgen Klopp reveals if he'll return to coaching