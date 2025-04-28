Hugo Sánchez Doubts Mexico’s Chances at the 2026 World Cup

Hugo Sánchez expressed serious doubts about Mexico’s prospects at the 2026 World Cup, according to Infobae. Speaking during his tribute at the Sports Summit Latam 2025, the former Real Madrid striker admitted that he does not sense the same excitement surrounding the tournament as he did in previous editions hosted by Mexico.



The Pentapichichi was blunt, stating that despite recent triumphs such as the 2023 Gold Cup and the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League, Mexico’s current level of quality and talent falls short compared to its golden years between 1986 and 1994. “There isn’t as much excitement as there was in other World Cups where we had more quality and seriousness,” he said.



Sánchez recalled the different atmosphere during Mexico 70 and Mexico 86, lamenting that today’s team under Javier Aguirre has failed to generate the same level of enthusiasm. “Now the national team isn’t as prepared as we were on other occasions,” he emphasized.



While he pledged to continue supporting the national team, Sánchez made his feelings clear: “I don’t have much hope anymore, but I will keep supporting my country in sports.” The 2026 World Cup will kick off on June 11, but before that, Mexico will face one last major test at the 2025 Gold Cup.