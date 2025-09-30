Historic Vancouver Final as Whitecaps Meet VFC for Canadian Championship

Canadian soccer will see history written Wednesday night. For the first time, the Canadian Championship final pits two clubs from the same city: Vancouver Whitecaps and Vancouver FC. At BC Place, the Whitecaps can become the first team in the modern era to win the Voyageurs Cup four years in a row, while VFC aim to be the first Canadian Premier League side to claim the title.

The Whitecaps are heavy favorites. Three-time defending champions, they sit second in MLS’s Western Conference and feature global star Thomas Müller. The German veteran not only seeks another trophy for Vancouver, but also a personal milestone — his 35th career title, which would make him the most decorated German player in history. “We are ready for the challenge, I have no doubts,” Müller said, according to The Canadian Press.

Vancouver FC enter from the opposite end of the spectrum. Struggling in CPL play, they’ve shown new life under interim coach Martin Nash, upsetting Atlético Ottawa in the semifinals and defeating Halifax last weekend. Captain Callum Irving, who was part of Pacific FC’s shock win over the Whitecaps in 2021, has stressed the importance of sticking to routines and treating the game as 90 minutes of football, despite the stakes.

Whitecaps coach Jesper Sorensen acknowledged that cup finals bring unpredictability, with underdogs often raising their level. He noted that while his side must control the tempo, VFC’s “nothing to lose” mindset makes them dangerous. One way or another, Vancouver will celebrate on Wednesday night, as the Canadian Championship crowns a winner from the city for the very first time.