Herrera’s Grim Numbers at Boca Raise Concerns

What seemed like a new chapter for Ander Herrera at Boca Juniors is quickly turning into a familiar tale of setbacks. The arrival of Leandro Paredes was expected to elevate Herrera’s standing within the squad, offering a midfield partner who shared his footballing language. But once again, just when he was getting close to returning in a crucial match, a muscle injury derailed him.

The stats tell a worrying story: nine appearances, none completed. Only 441 minutes played, averaging just 49 per match. He featured for seven minutes against Newell’s, and just 18 in his lone appearance in Miami. His best showing came against Central Córdoba, but since then, he hasn't managed back-to-back games.

To find the last time he completed a full 90 minutes, one has to go back to January 28, 2024, when he started and finished a 0–0 draw with Cádiz for Athletic Bilbao. Since joining Boca, Herrera has spent 110 out of 185 days in the medical department—nearly 60% of his time at the club.

Fernando Gago initially gave him the keys to the midfield, but that experiment lasted a game and a half. Miguel Ángel Russo also bet on him, but the results were the same. With another medical update pending, Herrera’s bid to return at “200%,” as he told the manager, is once again on hold. His future at Boca remains a question mark.