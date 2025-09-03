Guatemala and El Salvador Kick Off Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers

Guatemala and El Salvador meet Thursday in Guatemala City to open the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, EFE reported. The Group A clash is a pivotal test for both sides, with the winner taking an early step toward a direct place in the tournament.

Mexican coach Luis Fernando Tena leads the Guatemalans, while Colombian manager Hernán “Bolillo” Gómez guides El Salvador. Under the format, the group winner advances directly to the World Cup, while the runner-up enters a playoff.

Guatemala enters the match boosted by its 2025 Gold Cup run to the semifinals. With a young squad, striker Óscar Santis of Antigua and midfielder Ólger Escobar of the Vancouver Whitecaps stand out as key figures.

El Salvador arrived Monday and trained on artificial turf to adjust to the conditions at Cementos Progreso Stadium, where 11,000 fans are expected. Gómez said he does not mind Guatemala being considered favorites, adding that pressure is always present in matches of this magnitude.

Historically, the teams are even in qualifying play, with three wins each and three draws across nine meetings. Guatemala continues to chase its first-ever World Cup appearance, while El Salvador looks to return to the tournament for the first time since 1982.