Guardiola pleased with Doku's performance

Manchester City dealt with West Ham on its field in the fifth round of the English Championship. The hosts opened the scoring through the efforts of Ward-Prowse, but Guardiola's men played an excellent second half and managed to achieve a strong-willed victory - 1:3. One of the goals was scored by summer newcomer Jeremy Doku, whom the club acquired from Rennes for an impressive 60 million. It was only the 21-year-old Belgian's second appearance for the reigning English champions.

At the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola commented on the performance of his newcomer.

«I would say he was shy in the first game, but today he wasn’t, it was an incredible game. He did well on the flank, in possession, in one-on-one situations and more - he has the ability to guess when to pass to another player. I’m very pleased, it was a very good game from Jeremy», - the BBC quotes the Spanish specialist as saying.

After yesterday's victory, Man City remained in first place in the Premier League, 2 points ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham. In the next match, Man City will face off against Serbian Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday in the first round of the Champions League group stage.