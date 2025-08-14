Godoy Cruz Visits Belo Horizonte Chasing History Against Atlético-MG

Godoy Cruz will face Atlético Mineiro this Thursday at Arena MRV in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16. It will mark Walter Ribonetto’s official debut as the Tomba’s head coach after Esteban Solari’s departure, and a chance to secure the club’s first-ever win against a Brazilian side.

The Mendoza-based team arrives in high spirits after topping Group D with 12 points from six wins and three draws. Still, the coaching change brings uncertainty to their performance. Ribonetto has been clear that, beyond the continental tournament, his main priority remains securing the team’s place in Argentina’s top flight.

Atlético Mineiro, meanwhile, finished second in Group H and advanced past Atlético Bucaramanga in the playoffs, winning on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw. The Belo Horizonte side has scored 11 goals and conceded six in this campaign, and will aim to take advantage at home before the return leg in Mendoza.

Godoy Cruz faces a demanding run of fixtures: after the match in Brazil, they will visit River in the Torneo Clausura before hosting Mineiro at Feliciano Gambarte. History is against them — in seven official matches against Brazilian clubs, they have recorded four draws and three losses, including a recent 2-2 with Grêmio in this year’s group stage.