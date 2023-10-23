Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans

You may have heard of Ashley Harkleroad at some point - in January 2007, the tennis player was ranked 39th in the WTA rankings. In addition, Harkleroad twice reached the third round of Grand Slam tournaments: in 2003 at Roland Garros and in 2007 at the Australian Open. She also twice reached the quarterfinals in the TBS doubles.

At that time she was only 21 years old - it would seem that her entire career was ahead of her. But, as it turned out, this was the peak.

In 2008, Harkleroad became the first professional tennis player to appear in an explicit Playboy session. And since then, Ashley has been known more as a model than as a former tennis player.

In 2008, the athlete took an indefinite break due to pregnancy. However, after maternity leave, she failed to return to her previous level.

Therefore, Harkleroad finally quit professional sports and became a model.

The ex-athlete regularly poses in candid photos on her Instagram page, having already collected 129 thousand subscribers.

In addition, Ashley opened an account on Onlyfans...