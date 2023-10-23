RU RU NG NG
Main News Tennis news Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans

Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans

Tennis news Today, 04:33
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans

You may have heard of Ashley Harkleroad at some point - in January 2007, the tennis player was ranked 39th in the WTA rankings. In addition, Harkleroad twice reached the third round of Grand Slam tournaments: in 2003 at Roland Garros and in 2007 at the Australian Open. She also twice reached the quarterfinals in the TBS doubles.

At that time she was only 21 years old - it would seem that her entire career was ahead of her. But, as it turned out, this was the peak.

In 2008, Harkleroad became the first professional tennis player to appear in an explicit Playboy session. And since then, Ashley has been known more as a model than as a former tennis player.

In 2008, the athlete took an indefinite break due to pregnancy. However, after maternity leave, she failed to return to her previous level.

Therefore, Harkleroad finally quit professional sports and became a model.

The ex-athlete regularly poses in candid photos on her Instagram page, having already collected 129 thousand subscribers.

In addition, Ashley opened an account on Onlyfans...

Popular news
Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo
PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match
Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone
VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season Hockey news Today, 00:11 VIDEO. Boston and Detroit achieved their fifth consecutive victories in the new NHL season
Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news 21 oct 2023, 16:52 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans Football news Today, 04:14 The Juventus defender dedicated the victory over Milan to the controversial Fagioli Football news Today, 03:59 Guardiola spoke about Manchester City's difficulties in the last match Football news Today, 03:21 PHOTO. Liverpool fans display Palestinian flags at Premier League match Football news Today, 02:41 Napoli responded to rumors of disagreements with Osimhen Football news Today, 02:38 "He's stronger." Pochettino compared Mudryk and Zinchenko Football news Today, 01:11 Lyon in crisis. The legendary club dropped to the last place in Ligue 1 Football news Today, 00:58 Fans tried to disrupt the Ajax match. The team lost and dropped into the relegation zone Football news Today, 00:22 VIDEO. 17-year-old Barcelona talent sets La Liga record
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Sevilla vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023