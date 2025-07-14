Gallardo Hits Back at Milito Over Salas Transfer: “Too Much Has Been Said”

Marcelo Gallardo didn’t shy away from controversy after River’s win over Platense. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the manager addressed Racing president Diego Milito’s recent criticism over the transfer of Maximiliano Salas—and his response was sharp: “Too much has been said, and honestly, I couldn’t care less.”

The dispute stems from River triggering Salas’s release clause, bypassing Racing’s reluctance to negotiate. Milito had publicly expressed his disappointment, saying River failed to honor a gentleman’s agreement. But Gallardo dismissed the accusations. “I know who I am and how I conduct myself, without hypocrisy. What others say doesn’t concern me,” he stated.

He also deflected focus to the player’s agency in the matter. “The player’s word is what matters most—he went through the whole process,” Gallardo said. He then added, “Whether people like the way I handle things or not doesn’t matter to me.”

Milito had previously told TyC Sports that River had committed not to activate the clause, calling their move a breach of trust between institutions. But River’s actions suggest otherwise. The transfer may be done, but the fallout between the clubs is far from over.