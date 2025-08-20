Gallardo Faces Midfield Dilemma as Enzo Pérez Stands as River’s Lone Certainty

Marcelo Gallardo has yet to settle River Plate’s midfield ahead of the decisive second leg against Libertad in the Copa Libertadores round of 16. The only guaranteed starter is captain Enzo Pérez, the 39-year-old leader who will anchor the team, according to TyC Sports. The challenge for Gallardo lies in choosing the right partners to complement him in the center of the pitch.

Matías Galarza has established himself with energy and versatility, while Giuliano Galoppo — with four goals in six games — offers a unique attacking edge. Kevin Castaño, however, has fallen out of favor after a poor showing against Godoy Cruz and could lose his spot.

Ignacio Fernández is another strong candidate, having injected creativity in the first leg and showing influence in the league. Juan Fernando Quintero provides the flair to unlock defenses, though recent knee issues raise doubts about his starting role. Santiago Lencina, once a fixture, has slipped down the pecking order after inconsistent performances.

The likeliest midfield trio for Thursday features Pérez as holding midfielder, with Galoppo and Galarza alongside him, and either Fernández or Quintero providing the attacking balance.