Galaxy Falls to Seattle in Leagues Cup Semifinal

According to ESPN, LA Galaxy faltered at crucial moments, losing 2-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup semifinal in front of 16,255 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park. After a tournament marked by solid performances against Liga MX opponents, avoiding typical mistakes from their regular-season play, the Galaxy ultimately sabotaged themselves in key situations.

“I feel like we never really got to the point where we were really hurting the team. We had a lot of passes, we put a lot of possession together, but creating real chances was very limited. Give up two goals that were silly… you just can’t do that if you’re planning to win a championship,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. Despite the loss, the Galaxy still has a chance to play for third place against Orlando City SC on Sunday, which would secure a spot in next year’s CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Seattle opened the scoring in the 7th minute with Pedro De la Vega taking advantage of a rebound after Galaxy goalkeeper Novak Mićović and the defense couldn’t clear the ball. The second goal came in the 57th minute from Osaze De Rosario, who maneuvered past multiple defenders to score. “The goal he takes is a pretty darn good goal, a pretty impressive play,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said.

Even after Seattle defender Nouhou was sent off late in the second half, the Galaxy failed to generate serious chances, and Seattle held on to book its spot in the final. The match highlighted the Galaxy’s ongoing struggle to turn possession into meaningful offensive opportunities against a well-organized opponent.