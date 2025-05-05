Galatasaray Issues Statement to Quash Mauro Icardi Exit Rumors

Galatasaray issued an official statement on Monday dismissing rumors that Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is on the verge of being released. According to Infobae, the Turkish club responded to reports from the Argentine media suggesting a breakdown in the relationship between the player and the club due to off-field issues.

“The accusations made by the Argentine press about our professional player Mauro Icardi are false,” Galatasaray declared via social media. The statement, labeled an “Official Disclosure,” clarified that Icardi’s recovery is proceeding according to the club’s medical plan.

The speculation stemmed from comments made by journalist Juan Etchegoyen on Mitre Live, claiming that the club’s executives were losing patience with Icardi’s personal matters. Angie Balbiani also added on Puro Show that the striker was considering a return to Argentina to be closer to his daughters and actress China Suárez.

Icardi has been sidelined since November 2024 due to an ACL and meniscus injury suffered during a Europa League clash with Tottenham. His return is anticipated for July or August.

In a recent social media post, Icardi shared a photo wearing the club’s jersey with a caption in Turkish: “When May arrives, you’ll know what will happen,” which was interpreted locally as a sign of loyalty.

Despite ongoing personal controversies following his public breakup with Wanda Nara, Galatasaray appears intent on separating the footballer’s personal life from his professional status. With this statement, the club reaffirmed its support and commitment to Icardi during his recovery process.