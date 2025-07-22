RU RU ES ES FR FR
From River to India: Kevin Sibille's Unusual Career Turn

From River to India: Kevin Sibille's Unusual Career Turn

Football news Today, 00:00
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
As reported by Bolavip, Kevin Sibille, once a promising center-back from River Plate's youth academy, has taken a surprising leap in his career by signing with East Bengal Football Club, one of the most historic teams in India. The 25-year-old Argentine defender, who made his senior debut in 2017 but only played four matches with River's first team, left the club as a free agent in 2020 after not being in Marcelo Gallardo's plans.

His journey led him to Spain, where he spent five years across several lower-division teams, including Valencia Mestalla, Castellón, Atlético Baleares, and Ponferradina. His only first-team appearance for Valencia came in the Copa del Rey. Now, after years in Spanish football, Sibille begins a new chapter in the Indian Super League.

He joins East Bengal on a one-year contract under Spanish coach Óscar Bruzón, in a squad mainly composed of local players. The club boasts a rich history, including 16 Durand Cups, 3 I-League titles, and numerous regional honors. For Sibille, it’s not only a unique footballing experience but also a chance to reboot his career far from Argentina and Europe.

His move illustrates the unconventional paths many players take when opportunities at top clubs are scarce. Once a Libertadores champion with River in 2018, Sibille now seeks new challenges in one of football’s most unlikely destinations.

Sport Predictions
