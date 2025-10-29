Friendly Match : Morocco to face Mozambique in Agadir

Morocco finally has its first opponent for November.

Morocco's opponent for the November friendly match is now known. After the cancellation of the clash against Argentina, Mozambique will challenge Morocco on November 14 at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

When announcing its preliminary squad, the choice of this match was confirmed by the Mozambican Football Federation. This encounter therefore represents a great opportunity for the Mambas, who have been steadily improving since Chiquinho Conde's appointment in 2021.

The Moroccan coach will look to maintain the momentum of a solid group and test new players. Seeking their 17th consecutive victory, the Atlas Lions will approach this match with seriousness, aware that every game counts on the road to the Africa Cup of Nations.