Former NFF President Amaju Pinnick Denies Financial Mismanagement Allegations in FIFA Goal Project

Former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has refuted claims of financial mismanagement in the FIFA Goal Project located in Kebbi State, maintaining that all funds were properly utilized and transparently monitored under FIFA’s strict audit system.

The controversy erupted after FIFA shared an image on social media showing the half-completed Benin-Kebbi Stadium, one of the projects under its Goal Project initiative aimed at improving football infrastructure across Nigeria. The post drew public criticism, with many questioning the project’s funding and progress.

In an interview with ARISE News, Pinnick defended the transparency of the process, insisting that every expenditure was closely tracked and audited by FIFA.

“If FIFA gives you their money, they audit their money, they know A to Z, and they have standards. So if the contract was about $1.1 million in 2020, how much was it in naira? Less than ₦400 million, that’s what people don’t know,” Pinnick explained.

He noted that despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the project followed due process and stayed within its approved budget.

“There was no variation despite the challenges. Everything went according to plan. You can hate Amaju Pinnick, but love Nigerian football,” he said.

Pinnick also appealed to Nigerians to verify information before making assumptions, stressing that his administration always upheld accountability and worked towards the growth of football in the country.