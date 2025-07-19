Forge Eyes CPL Record in Friday Night Showdown Against Pacific FC

Forge FC has a chance to make Canadian Premier League history on Friday night as they host Pacific FC at Hamilton Stadium. The Hammers are unbeaten through their first 14 league matches in 2025, and with a draw or win, they will surpass their own CPL record for the longest unbeaten run, previously set in the inaugural 2019 season.

Forge enters the match following a 1-1 draw with Atlético Ottawa and sits just one point behind the league leaders. A victory combined with a draw or loss by Ottawa against Halifax Wanderers — who they face at the same time — would see Forge rise to first place. The club will be without Khadim Kane and Alessandro Hojabrpour due to injuries.

Pacific FC, meanwhile, will aim to build on a 3-2 win over Halifax last weekend, their first since early May. The star was Yann Toualy, who netted a hat trick and earned CPL Player of the Week honors. Daniel de Pauli remains sidelined.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two clubs, but the first at Hamilton Stadium. Forge won both previous encounters. With history on the line and playoff ambitions at stake, Friday’s clash promises fireworks.

