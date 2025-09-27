Forge Aim to Extend Home Streak Against Struggling Pacific FC

Forge FC welcome Pacific FC to Tim Hortons Field on Saturday in Matchday 6 of the Canadian Premier League, per TSN. The Hamilton side top the table with 50 points from 14 wins, eight draws and just two defeats, while Pacific languish in seventh with 21 points and a season marked by defensive frailties.

Bobby Smyrniotis’ men have built their campaign on a strong defensive base, conceding only 20 goals in 24 games. They remain unbeaten at home with seven wins and four draws, a streak that underlines their dominance in Hamilton. Recent form has been mixed — one win in their last five — but Forge’s balance between possession and transitions keeps them a formidable force at home.

Pacific, meanwhile, continue to stumble. They are winless in their past five matches and were beaten 3-0 by HFX Wanderers last time out. Their defensive woes are glaring, with 46 goals conceded this year, and their away record offers little encouragement: one win in 12 outings. Historically, they also struggle against Forge, having lost four of the last five meetings, including a 2-0 defeat earlier this season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on OneSoccer, with Forge clear favorites to secure another crucial win in their title chase.