Footballer Marcos Olmedo, Mushuc Runa Player, Dies in Car Crash

According to DSports, Ecuadorian football is in shock after the death of Marcos Olmedo, a 26-year-old midfielder for Mushuc Runa, who lost his life in a traffic accident in Esmeraldas province. Early reports indicate that Olmedo may have fallen asleep while driving on the Quinindé road, crossing into the opposite lane and colliding head-on with another vehicle. Two other people also died in the crash.

Security cameras captured the severity of the collision, showing the total destruction of both cars. Despite immediate medical efforts, Olmedo could not be saved. His club Mushuc Runa released a heartfelt statement expressing condolences to his family, while the Ecuadorian Football Federation and several clubs also paid tribute. El Nacional, where he won a historic Copa Ecuador title, highlighted his legacy with an emotional farewell.

Born in Guayaquil in 1999, Olmedo came through the youth system at Norte América and made his professional debut with Aucas in 2019. His career included spells at América de Quito, Macará, Liga de Quito and El Nacional, where he lifted the Copa Ecuador in 2024. This season he joined Mushuc Runa, playing in the Copa Sudamericana and fighting to keep the club in the top division. His last match was on July 27 against Técnico Universitario.

Olmedo’s sudden death has left a deep mark on Ecuadorian football. Tributes underline not only his talent on the pitch but also his dedication and spirit, qualities that will remain in the memory of teammates, fans and clubs he proudly represented.