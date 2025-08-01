Fluminense Extends John Kennedy’s Contract Through 2027

Fluminense officially announced on Friday the contract extension of striker John Kennedy, who has renewed his deal with the club until December 2027. Previously tied to the club until the end of 2026, the 22-year-old signed the new terms at CT Carlos Castilho.

A product of the Fluminense academy, Kennedy made his first-team debut in January 2021 and quickly established himself as a key figure. He scored the decisive goal in the club’s historic 2023 Copa Libertadores triumph and was part of the squad that lifted the 2024 Recopa Sudamericana.

The forward also contributed to the team’s back-to-back Campeonato Carioca and Taça Guanabara titles in 2022 and 2023. Kennedy has made 115 appearances and scored 21 goals for Fluminense to date. The renewal locks in one of the club’s most promising homegrown talents for the coming seasons.