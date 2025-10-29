Flamingos Suffer Heavy Defeat as Italy End Nigeria’s U17 World Cup Campaign

Nigeria bow out after Round of 16 loss despite spirited early display in Morocco

Nigeria’s journey in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup ended in disappointment on Tuesday after the Flamingos suffered a decisive 4-0 defeat to Italy in the Round of 16. Playing at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Morocco, the Nigerian team—who advanced as a best third-placed side—struggled against a strong, well-organized Italian squad that had won all its group matches.

Despite a lively start, Nigeria failed to convert early chances. Captain Shakirat Moshood had the best opportunity in the second minute but shot straight at the goalkeeper. Moshood remained a constant threat, forcing another excellent save later, yet her final touches often “lacked composure.”

Italy capitalized on Nigeria's defensive weaknesses just before halftime. A poor clearance allowed Anna Copelli to score, with her low shot sneaking under goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu for a crucial 1-0 lead.

Nigeria thought they had equalized in the 55th minute following a scramble, but their joy was short-lived. A VAR review disallowed the goal for a foul on the Italian goalkeeper. Moments later, Italy doubled their lead when Echefu was caught off her line by a cross-turned-shot from Venturelli.

The second goal shattered the Flamingos’ confidence. Their defense collapsed completely in the 63rd minute when Robino curled a superb free-kick off the crossbar to make it 3-0. Giudici added the final goal in stoppage time. Even the efforts of forward Queens Joseph, Nigeria's top scorer, could not secure a consolation goal.

The 4-0 loss means Nigeria’s hopes of matching or surpassing their 2022 semi-final finish were cut short. Elsewhere in the tournament, hosts Morocco were hammered 6-1 by North Korea.