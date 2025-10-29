Flamingos Suffer Heavy Defeat as Italy End Nigeria’s U17 World Cup Campaign
Nigeria’s journey in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup ended in disappointment on Tuesday after the Flamingos suffered a decisive 4-0 defeat to Italy in the Round of 16. Playing at the Mohammed VI Football Academy in Morocco, the Nigerian team—who advanced as a best third-placed side—struggled against a strong, well-organized Italian squad that had won all its group matches.
Despite a lively start, Nigeria failed to convert early chances. Captain Shakirat Moshood had the best opportunity in the second minute but shot straight at the goalkeeper. Moshood remained a constant threat, forcing another excellent save later, yet her final touches often “lacked composure.”
Italy capitalized on Nigeria's defensive weaknesses just before halftime. A poor clearance allowed Anna Copelli to score, with her low shot sneaking under goalkeeper Sylvia Echefu for a crucial 1-0 lead.
Nigeria thought they had equalized in the 55th minute following a scramble, but their joy was short-lived. A VAR review disallowed the goal for a foul on the Italian goalkeeper. Moments later, Italy doubled their lead when Echefu was caught off her line by a cross-turned-shot from Venturelli.
The second goal shattered the Flamingos’ confidence. Their defense collapsed completely in the 63rd minute when Robino curled a superb free-kick off the crossbar to make it 3-0. Giudici added the final goal in stoppage time. Even the efforts of forward Queens Joseph, Nigeria's top scorer, could not secure a consolation goal.
The 4-0 loss means Nigeria’s hopes of matching or surpassing their 2022 semi-final finish were cut short. Elsewhere in the tournament, hosts Morocco were hammered 6-1 by North Korea.