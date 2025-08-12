Flamengo Weighs Options to Replace Arrascaeta Against Internacional

According to Brazilian media reports, Flamengo will face Internacional in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 without their main playmaker, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, who is suspended for the match. Coach Filipe Luís is weighing up to five possible alternatives to fill the creative gap.

The most straightforward replacements are Jorge Carrascal and Saúl Ñíguez, both recent signings. The Colombian was brought in precisely as a backup for Arrascaeta but has yet to make his debut and could be thrown straight into a high-intensity clash. Saúl, meanwhile, has been used in multiple roles since his arrival, but Filipe sees him more as a substitute for Gerson rather than a true attacking midfielder.

Other possibilities involve shifting attacking wingers. Plata or Luiz Araújo could be moved deeper to help build play, though their natural role on the flanks would push the team toward a more aggressive front line. Nicolás De la Cruz is another option, but the Uruguayan is still recovering from a knee injury and may not even make the squad. He usually operates as a central midfielder, as does Jorginho, who is set to make his Libertadores debut.

The decision will not only determine who replaces Arrascaeta but also shape Flamengo’s attacking approach in a tie that could be decided in the smallest of margins.