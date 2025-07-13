First of the tournament! Racheal Kundananji makes her mark at the women's AFCON

Racheal Kundananji has managed to claim the Player of the Match award twice at this Women's Africa Cup of Nations.



Details: Following Zambia's victory over DR Congo in the third round of the group stage, where Kundananji netted the winning goal (1-0), the NWSL star was named Player of the Match. This was her second such honor at the tournament, making her the first to achieve this feat at this year's competition.

Zambia's Racheal Kundananji is the first player to win two Player of the Match awards at WAFCON this year.



She did it in back-to-back games 🔥🇿🇲 pic.twitter.com/nwB9VXChJg — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) July 12, 2025

After three rounds, Zambia sits in second place with 7 points, narrowly missing out on the top spot to Morocco due to goal difference.



