Finidi George Ends Nigeria's CAF Champions League Drought

Rivers United’s thrilling aggregate win over Black Bulls secures first group stage spot for an NPFL club in seven years

Former Super Eagles head coach Finidi George has etched his name in Nigerian football history after leading Rivers United to the lucrative group stage of the CAF Champions League. Their dramatic 3-2 aggregate victory over Mozambique's Black Bulls on Saturday ended a seven-year drought for Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) clubs in Africa's most prestigious club competition.

Needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit, the Nigerian champions delivered a commanding performance in the decisive match in Uyo. Wasiu Falolu leveled the aggregate score 15 minutes in, and a coolly converted penalty from Maclyn Biokpo put the hosts ahead 2-1 before halftime.

The visitors, however, threatened to spoil the party when Moctar Diallo, who scored in the first leg, struck again just two minutes into the second half, tying the aggregate at 2-2 and giving Black Bulls a crucial away-goal advantage. With time running out, Rivers United launched relentless attacks, and their persistence paid off when substitute Timothy Zachariah scored the decisive third goal in the dying moments.

This monumental victory makes Rivers United the first NPFL club to reach the group stage since Lobi Stars in 2018. The success is a crucial boost to Nigeria's continental coefficient ranking and highlights George's coaching competence, following his recent brief tenure with the Super Eagles.

The result has garnered online support, with one fan stating, "After all Finidi is not as bad as they media painted him... Finidi is a great coach." Another added, "This is Finidi George level for now... Congrats anyway." The group stage qualification not only brings continental prestige but also a substantial financial windfall for the club.

