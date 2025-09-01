RU RU ES ES FR FR
Filipe Luís Slams Referee Decisions After Flamengo’s Draw

Football news Today, 16:55
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
According to Globo Esporte, Flamengo coach Filipe Luís voiced strong criticism after his side’s 1-1 draw against Grêmio at the Maracanã. The equalizer came from a late penalty awarded for Ayrton Lucas’ handball, which the manager described as doubtful, adding that referees should also be held accountable and review their own mistakes.

Speaking after the match, Filipe did not hide his frustration. “I would like referees to rewatch their games and correct what they do wrong. Mistakes keep happening, and criteria never change. Matches get cut into pieces, full of fouls that aren’t fouls. That disappoints me because what we want is not to think about the referee, only about the game,” he said.

The penalty call allowed Grêmio to snatch a point in a contest where Flamengo felt dominant. The coach highlighted the numerous chances his team created and insisted they deserved to win. “We had plenty of opportunities to score. We controlled the game after going ahead and still produced chances to secure it. In the end, one difficult and questionable decision cost us,” Filipe explained.

Even with the setback, Flamengo remains top of the Brasileiro with 47 points, still leading the table comfortably. The squad now enters a short break due to international fixtures. Players not called up for their national teams will rest for a few days before training resumes. Flamengo’s next test comes on September 14 against Juventude in Caxias do Sul, where the league leaders will seek to reaffirm their momentum.

