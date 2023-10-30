FIFA has suspended Rubiales from football for a duration of three years

RU RU NG NG
Football news 30 oct 2023, 12:12
The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed a three-year suspension from football on the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, as reported on the organization's website.

It is reported that Luis Rubiales violated Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which pertains to Offensive Behavior and Breach of the Principles of Fair Play. Rubiales has been informed of the terms of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision. According to the provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has ten days to request a motivated decision, which may subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision can be appealed to the FIFA Appeals Committee.

Recall that FIFA removed Rubiales from the position of president of the Spanish Football Federation because he kissed the Spanish national team player Jennifer Hermoso. She also provided testimony to the prosecution against Luis Rubiales. In addition, a hearing took place regarding allegations of sexual assault made by Rubiales against Jennifer Hermoso.

During the hearing, he questioned why he should apologize, as they were all emotional and celebrating a victory. He also claimed that Hermoso was not telling the truth, even when she said she had two daughters, because she actually has three.

