FIFA Deems Biennial Club World Cup Unworkable Despite Europe and South America Push

Real Madrid and several other top clubs from Europe and South America are advocating for the FIFA Club World Cup to be held every two years instead of every four, primarily to boost revenue. However, FIFA currently considers such a plan unfeasible, sources told ESPN.

While no official proposal has been submitted, club executives discussed the possibility informally with FIFA officials during the recent tournament in the United States. Despite these conversations, FIFA remains firm in its position that a biennial tournament would not be viable under current conditions.

The main obstacle is financial. The revamped 2025 edition distributed $1 billion in total prize money. Chelsea, the champion, earned $114.6 million, while semifinalist Real Madrid collected $82.5 million. According to sources, replicating those figures every two years would be economically unsustainable.

Additionally, FIFA fears triggering conflict with UEFA, which could see the Club World Cup as encroaching on its own flagship competitions. The already congested global football calendar also makes scheduling another tournament every two years extremely complicated.

FIFA officials were pleased with the 2025 edition and are now focusing on organizing the next tournament in 2029. Qatar is among the potential hosts, thanks to its world-class infrastructure and experience from hosting the 2022 World Cup. Still, the Gulf state’s climate would require a December schedule, which could present further logistical challenges.

For now, despite club interest, a biennial Club World Cup appears off the table.