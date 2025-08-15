FIFA Bans Transfers Between Clubs Owned by the Same Group

FIFA has introduced a new regulation banning player transfers between clubs owned by the same corporate group, Showsport reported. The policy, implemented under president Gianni Infantino, aims to reshape the transfer market and will significantly affect multi-club ownership models across world football.

The governing body outlined three main objectives: preventing player stockpiling within a single corporate structure, encouraging long-term contracts, and ensuring greater job stability for players. Another key goal is to stop owners from exploiting their network of clubs for competitive or personal gain.

The decision will impact several major groups, including City Football Group — which owns clubs in England, Spain, the United States, and other countries — Grupo Pachuca in Mexico and South America, Red Bull’s network in Europe and the Americas, and Eagle Football Club, which holds stakes in multiple leagues.

The ban targets what FIFA calls the “internal market,” where clubs under the same ownership have been able to move players between them without the usual restrictions, often increasing their market value within the network. Going forward, such transfers will only be allowed with unrelated third-party clubs, potentially altering both the sporting strategies and financial models of these multi-club groups.