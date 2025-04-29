FAS Faces Decisive Clash to Secure Quarterfinal Spot

FAS heads into the final matchday of the 2025 Clausura under intense pressure to clinch a quarterfinal berth, according to El Gráfico. The Salvadoran giants will take on Platense in a direct showdown, needing at least a draw to advance to the next stage.

Currently, FAS sits at 21 points after 19 matches, while Platense trails closely with 20. A victory would lift FAS to 24 points, securing not only qualification but potentially a more favorable matchup in the next round. A draw would also seal their spot but would leave their final ranking dependent on the outcome of Fuerte San Francisco’s match against Metapán.

The most critical scenario for FAS would be a defeat. In that case, their fate would hinge on Fuerte San Francisco’s result; a win or draw by Fuerte would push FAS out of the competition, dealing a significant blow to the country's most decorated club.

Holding their destiny in their own hands, FAS must rise to the occasion to avoid an early and damaging exit. The clash against Platense will ultimately determine whether their pursuit of the Clausura 2025 title continues or ends in disappointment.