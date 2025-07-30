RU RU ES ES FR FR
Facundo Buonanotte Open to Borussia Dortmund Move, Rosario Central Eyes Windfall

Football news Today, 20:20
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Facundo Buonanotte may soon take a major step in his career. According to La Capital, the former Rosario Central star has expressed his willingness to join Borussia Dortmund, who have identified him as a key target this transfer window. Should the move go through, Central would earn 20% of the capital gain—a financial boost for the Argentine club.

Buonanotte, who joined Brighton in early 2024, spent the 2024–25 season on loan at Leicester City before returning to the Premier League side. Now, his name is back on the radar across Europe, with Bundesliga giants Dortmund leading the race for his signature.

Brighton have reportedly set his price at €40 million, though that figure may shift depending on how talks progress. German media suggest negotiations could speed up soon, especially with Buonanotte having already given his approval. For the 20-year-old playmaker, the move would mark a pivotal chance to break into the elite level of European football.

