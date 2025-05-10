Fabbiani Doesn’t Rule Out Coaching Boca Despite Being a River Fan

Cristian "El Ogro" Fabbiani made headlines on Friday with a candid admission that caught many by surprise. Speaking to Radio La Red, the current Newell’s Old Boys coach — and a well-known River Plate supporter — said he wouldn’t automatically reject the idea of managing Boca Juniors if the opportunity ever arose. “I’m a die-hard River fan, but if Boca came calling, I’d say I don’t know. I’m a professional, and I have to think about what’s best for me and my family,” he stated.

Fabbiani backed up his stance by recalling a past incident during his playing days. “When I didn’t get paid, the fans didn’t show up to cover my salary,” he remarked, pointing to the hard realities of football that often trump emotional loyalty.

Since taking charge of Newell’s, Fabbiani has overseen 11 matches, recording four wins, five draws, and two losses. His tenure has improved the team’s form, although they narrowly missed out on the Apertura round of 16 after a final-round loss to Racing. The team now turns its attention to a Copa Argentina clash against Defensa y Justicia.

Reflecting on his coaching journey, Fabbiani added, “I feel like I’m a better professional as a coach than I ever was as a player.” He also weighed in on other topics, defending Edinson Cavani — “He’s just in a rough patch, but I’d still take him” — and praising Racing: “They’re among the top three teams in South America. Their players are hungry — the fridge is empty.”