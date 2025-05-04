Exit Looming? Injured George Matlou Set for Kaizer Chiefs Departure

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou is set to leave the Soweto giants, with his contract expiring in June and no renewal in sight. The 26-year-old has endured an injury-plagued season, featuring in just eight league matches since returning on January 5.

Future in Doubt

Despite showing flashes of quality, Matlou’s time at AmaKhosi looks to be nearing its end. According to club insiders, no negotiations have taken place regarding an extension, opening the door for a free transfer.

According to his agent John Wilson, "there are currently no discussions regarding the renewal of his contract. By now, he should know if he's staying, and that's what gives AmaZulu a real chance."

AmaZulu Monitoring Closely

Multiple reports indicate that AmaZulu FC has made inquiries and are seriously interested in snapping up the former Swallows midfielder. Talks are believed to be in the early stages, but the Durban side could move quickly once Matlou officially becomes a free agent.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Matlou acknowledges the demands at the club, but calls for stability. He also reflects on his time out injured in recent months.



📹 #SABCSport’s @superjourno #SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/jnSEsJH001 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 2, 2025

Chiefs Eye Midfield Overhaul

With Kaizer Chiefs already targeting new midfield talent—most notably Feisal Salum of Azam FC—the club is expected to release several players to create space in the squad. Matlou appears to be one of those on the chopping block.