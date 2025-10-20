Ex-LA Galaxy Player Michael Nsien Targets Super Eagles Job

Amid fan pressure on Eric Chelle, Nsien highlights need for "strong leadership and structure"

Former LA Galaxy defender and Tulsa-born coach, Michael Nsien, has reignited his bid to become the next manager of the Super Eagles, emphasizing that his combination of Nigerian heritage and international coaching experience is exactly what the team needs.

Nsien, 44, whose parents are Nigerian, has long expressed his desire to contribute to the Nigerian national team. Speaking recently to RG about his connection, he said, “With Nigeria, I imagine there will always be a connection because I’m a proud Nigerian descendant.” He stressed that the Super Eagles are lacking a proper foundation for success. “I believe I could help provide what’s been missing in terms of strong leadership and structure. With my understanding of what Nigeria is and what it should be, I believe I could strike that balance.”

Nsien’s comments come as current Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces growing scrutiny from fans, despite receiving support from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following the team's qualification for the World Cup play-offs.

In an earlier discussion with Daily Trust, Nsien pointed out that Nigeria's issues are deeper than just finding good players, highlighting a lack of consistency. “We have the talents but it has been underperforming. When I look at the players and where they come from, I want to help build the standard from the ground floor,” he stated. He is confident he can fix the problem, adding, “I know where we are at in Nigerian football, and I know the gap that exists. I can bridge the gap and help us reach the level that we should be at in world football.”

While Nsien’s interest might generate debate within the NFF, Chelle is currently expected to remain in his post until his contract expires after the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).