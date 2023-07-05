Eto'o could end up behind bars: his daughter insists on it

Former Inter and Barcelona footballer Samuel Eto'o may end up in prison.

The daughter of the star Cameroonian Eric Do Rosario Nieves insists on this.

According to the girl's lawyer, Eto'o owed his daughter alimony for more than five years. She complained that the athlete continues to ignore court decisions.

The daughter of a football player admits that now her financial situation is very difficult, while her father lives in abundance.

The lawyer notes that the appointment of Eto'o as president of the Cameroon Football Federation is unacceptable in light of his "past crimes."

Recall that at one time the former football player was found guilty of tax evasion in Spain and non-payment of alimony to his other daughter.

The media write that the Cameroonian officially recognized Erika as his daughter after a four-year trial in February 2022.

Then the court ruled that he should pay her alimony in the amount of 1,400 euros per month.