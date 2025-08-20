Estudiantes Aim to Secure Quarterfinal Spot Against Cerro Porteño

Estudiantes de La Plata will host Cerro Porteño this Wednesday, August 20, at the Estadio Uno in La Plata in the decisive second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores round of 16. The Argentine side carries a narrow advantage after Santiago Ascacíbar’s penalty gave them a 1-0 win in Asunción. That result positions Eduardo Domínguez’s team as the favorite to advance. During the group stage, Estudiantes topped Group A with 12 points, edging out reigning champions Botafogo on goal difference. Domestically, their form has been uneven, with three straight Clausura wins followed by a 3-2 loss to Banfield that left them second behind Barracas Central.

Cerro Porteño arrives with hopes of turning the tie around on the road. Their group stage campaign was modest, with only seven points in Group G dominated by Palmeiras. However, the Paraguayan club enters this clash as leaders of the Clausura tournament with 20 points from eight games. Last weekend, they earned a dramatic 4-3 win over Guaraní. The squad includes several Argentine players such as goalkeeper Alexis Martín Arias, defender Abel Luciatti, and forwards Federico Carrizo and Juan Iturbe.

The match will be officiated by Venezuelan referee Jesús Valenzuela Sáez. The winner will meet either Flamengo or Internacional in the quarterfinals, with that Brazilian tie still open ahead of its conclusion in Porto Alegre.