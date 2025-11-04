Esther Okoronkwo: “Nigeria Won’t Give Up Our Crown Easily”

Super Falcons star celebrates CAF nomination, vows team will defend WAFCON title in Morocco

Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo is celebrating her nomination for the prestigious CAF Women's Player of the Year award, calling it an incredible honour and a testament to the team's success. The AFC Toronto striker quickly shifted her focus, however, confidently stating that the current African champions, Nigeria, are determined to defend their WAFCON title in Morocco next year.

Okoronkwo, who was a key figure in Nigeria's recent triumph, sees the award nomination as a significant personal and team achievement. "Winning the WAFCON and then being recognised among the best in Africa means so much. But I’m even more motivated now — because we want to do it again," she told reporters.

The forward credited the Super Falcons' long-standing dominance to their resilience and unity. "We had to fight for everything last time — every goal, every point. That mentality won’t change," she explained. “We’re going into the next tournament with the same hunger, the same unity, and a bigger dream.”

Nigeria, 11-time African champions, will be aiming for a record extension and a spot at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Okoronkwo stressed that the team has already moved from celebrating past wins to intense preparation for the next challenge. "We’ve celebrated enough — now it’s time to refocus," she said. “Every team wants to beat Nigeria, but we’re not giving up our crown easily.”

She concluded by thanking the supporters, stating, “The love from Nigerians everywhere keeps us going. Whether we play in Africa, Europe, or North America, we always feel it.”