Erling Haaland elucidated the methodology of his phenomenal goal-scoring numbers

The forward of Manchester City, Erling Haaland, expounded upon his methodology for finding opportunities to score goals.

"People often critique me for my infrequent ball touches during matches. I may occasionally engage with the ball briefly, yet typically I loom ahead, tracing circles, as if traversing within my own realm. This is arduous to articulate. I dissociate from my physical self, akin to entering a trance-like state. I survey my surroundings, seeking my opening. And when that opportunity arises, I must be poised, do you comprehend? When the team orchestrates an offensive maneuver stemming from defense, I am cognizant that my intervention is unnecessary. I patiently await the opportune moment," as quoted by The Telegraph.

The statistics of the Norwegian in Manchester City can be described as nothing short of phenomenal. He has netted 60 goals in 64 appearances for the citizens.