Main News Tennis news Emma Raducanu told when she will return to the court

Tennis news 05 nov 2023, 16:00
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
British tennis player Emma Raducanu (WTA No. 283) has provided an update on her recovery from injury.

«I'm not sure when I'll be back. But, of course, the goal is to be ready at the beginning of the 2024 season.

We've been training, but it's too early to talk about a return. More precisely, there's no return date yet», - Raducanu said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 Today.

The 20-year-old athlete hasn't played since April. In May, Raducanu underwent surgeries on both wrists and her right ankle.

Emma Raducanu has one Grand Slam victory to her name, winning the US Open in 2021. Her best results at the Australian Open and the French Open are reaching the second round, and she reached the fourth round at her home event, Wimbledon. Her highest WTA ranking was 10th in July 2022.

