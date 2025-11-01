Eguavoen Calls for Support for Super Eagles Coach Eric Chelle

Ex-international and the current Technical Director to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen, has called for support rather than distraction for the current Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle. He urged the fans to rally support for the team in their aspiration for a place at the 2026 World Cup.

"He (Chelle) has the job he's doing right now. Let us focus. Let us not be distracted. Let us not make him uncomfortable. We have something in front of us: the World Cup playoffs and AFCON. Let us focus on that," Eguavoen told OGTV.

Prior to the qualification of the Super Eagles for the African playoffs, there have been speculations flying around that the football governing body was ready to part ways with the Malians if he failed to take the team to the World Cup. Eguavoen has now given the assurance that the management are solidly behind Chelle and he believes he will take Nigeria to the World Cup.

The Super Eagles will now face Gabon later this month in the semi-final of the qualification playoffs, and a win for them will lead them to face the winner between Cameroon and DR Congo.