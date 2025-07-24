Eduardo Vargas Joins Audax Italiano, Won’t Return to Universidad de Chile

Eduardo Vargas has put an end to an extended period speculation about a potential return to Universidad de Chile by signing with Audax Italiano. The 35-year-old striker, a two-time Copa América winner, finalized his move to the Chilean club on Thursday, becoming the most high-profile signing of the local winter transfer window.

As reported by La Tercera, Vargas signed a short-term deal through the end of the current season. His arrival comes after an underwhelming stint at Nacional of Uruguay, where he struggled to find consistency and playing time.

Although Universidad de Chile showed interest—confirmed by head coach Gustavo Álvarez—the club’s financial constraints prevented them from making a concrete offer. Vargas also had discussions with Deportes La Serena but ultimately chose Audax, who are currently sitting second in the league standings.

Vargas, who began his career at Cobreloa, returns to Chile after a long journey through Europe and Latin America. His resume includes spells at Napoli, Hoffenheim, Valencia, Gremio, Tigres, and Atlético Mineiro. Now back on home soil, he’ll aim to reignite his career in a competitive domestic setting.