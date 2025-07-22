Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall

Eduardo Vargas' much-anticipated return to Universidad de Chile remains uncertain. Despite reports expecting him to arrive in Santiago on Monday, the striker is still in Uruguay with his family and even trained with Nacional earlier in the day, Cooperativa Deportes reported.

Vargas has yet to finalize his contract termination with the Uruguayan club. Until that happens, any trip to Chile would be purely to continue negotiations with Universidad de Chile, not to seal a deal.

Talks remain stalled, particularly over salary terms. While Vargas has expressed a strong desire to rejoin the "Romántico Viajero," the financial gap between the two sides is still estimated at 15 to 20 million Chilean pesos.

Club officials are monitoring the situation but remain cautious. For now, the saga of Vargas’ return drags on, with no clear resolution in sight. Expectations remain around a player who scored 31 goals and contributed 13 assists on his previous tenure with la U, with such achievements as the Copa Sudamericana and the league title.