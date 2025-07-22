RU RU ES ES FR FR
Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall

Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall

Football news Today, 18:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Eduardo Vargas' much-anticipated return to Universidad de Chile remains uncertain. Despite reports expecting him to arrive in Santiago on Monday, the striker is still in Uruguay with his family and even trained with Nacional earlier in the day, Cooperativa Deportes reported.

Vargas has yet to finalize his contract termination with the Uruguayan club. Until that happens, any trip to Chile would be purely to continue negotiations with Universidad de Chile, not to seal a deal.

Talks remain stalled, particularly over salary terms. While Vargas has expressed a strong desire to rejoin the "Romántico Viajero," the financial gap between the two sides is still estimated at 15 to 20 million Chilean pesos.

Club officials are monitoring the situation but remain cautious. For now, the saga of Vargas’ return drags on, with no clear resolution in sight. Expectations remain around a player who scored 31 goals and contributed 13 assists on his previous tenure with la U, with such achievements as the Copa Sudamericana and the league title.

Football news Today, 19:00 FIFA Deems Biennial Club World Cup Unworkable Despite Europe and South America Push Football news Today, 18:30 Toluca and LA Galaxy Set to Clash in Campeones Cup 2025 Football news Today, 18:05 Eduardo Vargas Stays in Uruguay as Universidad de Chile Talks Stall Football news Today, 17:48 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule, results and tournament standings Football news Today, 17:47 Finalists of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations confirmed Football news Today, 17:35 Müller Linked With LAFC After Giroud's Departure Football news Today, 17:30 Herrera’s Grim Numbers at Boca Raise Concerns Football news Today, 17:00 Argentina on Alert as Dibu Martínez Considers Saudi Move Football news Today, 16:35 Palmeiras Targeting Deossa After Ríos' High-Profile Exit Football news Today, 16:31 Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus interested in signing Sterling
