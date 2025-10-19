Drogba Backs Super Eagles: “It’s like Chelsea” When You Finish Second

African Football Legend Urges Patience Ahead of Critical World Cup Qualifiers

Football icon Didier Drogba has stepped forward to defend the Super Eagles of Nigeria, calling for calm and patience from fans as the team heads into their crucial 2026 World Cup playoff against Gabon.

The former Chelsea striker acknowledged the intense scrutiny African teams face, often using Nigeria’s second-place finish at the 2023 AFCON as a key example. He noted how quickly public opinion can turn, saying, “You know, if Nigeria had won the African Cup of Nations, you wouldn’t even be saying that. But that’s football, you know, it doesn’t mean that your team is not good.”

Drogba pointed out the high, sometimes unforgiving, expectations in African football. “You finish 2nd, it’s like Chelsea finishing 2nd in the Premier League. Like it doesn’t count.” He stressed that reaching the final was a major accomplishment that deserves credit, not criticism, especially with talents like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the squad.

“That’s the level of expectation because you have won before. So I think the team is good,” Drogba stated.

The Ivorian legend cautioned the Super Eagles against relying on their reputation alone. “The name is one thing. The most important thing is what’s happening behind.” He expressed hope for their qualification, saying, “It would be nice if they qualify because to have Nigeria in a World Cup is very important for Africa.”

Nigeria secured their playoff spot following wins against Lesotho and Benin Republic and are now preparing for the two-legged tie against Gabon this November. After Gabon, they could face the winner of DR Congo vs. Cameroon for a place in the 2026 World Cup.