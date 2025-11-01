DR Congo Announce 25-Man Squad for CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Cameroon

The Democratic Republic of Congo has officially unveiled a strong 25-man squad ahead of their crucial CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off against Cameroon, set to take place on November 13, 2025, at the Stade El Barid in Rabat, Morocco.

Head coach Sébastien Desabre confirmed the squad via the team’s official social media pages, naming several high-profile players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), and Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow). The Leopards will be aiming to secure a vital victory as they push for qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

Full DR Congo 25-Man Squad for the World Cup Qualifier vs Cameroon