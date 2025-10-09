Dosu Joseph Urges Patience with Young Goalkeeper After Flying Eagles’ World Cup Exit

Ex-Super Eagles star defends 15-year-old Harcourt amid criticism over costly errors

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dosu Joseph has come to the defence of teenage shot-stopper Ebenezer Harcourt after Nigeria’s Flying Eagles crashed out of the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

The 15-year-old has faced harsh criticism following Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16, where his early mistakes proved costly. Harcourt misjudged a cross that allowed Alejo Sarco to open the scoring in the second minute and later failed to stop Maher Carrizo’s free kick, which doubled Argentina’s lead.

Reacting to the backlash, Dosu Joseph, an Olympic gold medalist, urged Nigerians to show patience and support for the youngster. “Remember that Harcourt is still a young and developing goalkeeper… all he needs now is a word of encouragement,” Dosu wrote on social media, warning that excessive criticism could damage the player’s confidence and growth.

All he needs now is a word of Encouragement,Harcourt his still a young goalkeeper that will grow as time goes on . pic.twitter.com/0MKJfcXgky — JOHN DOSU (@dosu_john) October 9, 2025

Dosu, who himself rose to fame as a young goalkeeper in the 1990s, reminded fans that mistakes are part of a player’s learning curve.

Before the World Cup, Harcourt had impressed with strong performances at the WAFU Zone B Championship and the U20 AFCON, where his penalty saves helped Nigeria win bronze. Though his form dipped in Chile—conceding in every match—the teenager is expected to learn from the experience and continue his development as one of Nigeria’s brightest goalkeeping prospects.