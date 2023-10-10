Diego Alonso is a new head coach of Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC has officially announced the appointment of Diego Alonso as their new head coach. The contract with the Uruguayan has been secured until the culmination of the current season.

Alonso has assumed the role, succeeding José Luis Mendilibar, who, despite securing the Europa League title in May, delivered lackluster results at the outset of the 2023/2024 season.

Diego Alonso previously served as part of the Uruguayan national team's coaching staff. While he possesses a substantial coaching pedigree, his venture into European football marks a first. However, as a footballer, he graced Spanish clubs such as Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Racing, Malaga, and Murcia with his presence.