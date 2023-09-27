RU RU NG NG
Main News Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching

Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching

Football news Today, 06:59
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching

The famous Dutch coach Dick Advocaat is considering an offer to become the head coach of the Curacao national team.

"We are still negotiating. So far I have not accepted this offer. The main reason is related to organizational issues, as there have always been problems with this aspect. It is important that the players know how everything will be arranged when they arrive: hotels, planes, schedules. I previously encountered a similar situation in Belgium, but they have more financial opportunities, while Curacao has much less,” Advocaat told The Sun.

Let us remember that at the end of last season Advocaat announced the end of his coaching career. At that time, he headed Den Haag, a club playing in the second division of the Dutch championship.

Before this, the Dutch specialist worked for a long time in European football. As for the Curacao team, it plays in the CONCACAF qualifying zone and has never competed in the World Championship.

Popular news
Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published
Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader Football news 25 sep 2023, 05:07 Arteta spoke about the injury of the Arsenal leader
Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez Football news 25 sep 2023, 04:31 Klopp noted the progress of striker Nunez
The German national team has a new head coach Football news 22 sep 2023, 06:30 The German national team has a new head coach
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news 21 sep 2023, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news 21 sep 2023, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:59 Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching Football news Today, 06:13 Musiala turned to the former coach of the German national team Football news Today, 05:51 The name of the next Real Madrid coach is known Football news Today, 05:21 Ukraine reacted to Russia's return to UEFA Football news Today, 04:50 Top 10 best coaches in football history published Football news Today, 04:22 Atletico fans who insulted a mother and child filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office Football news Today, 03:37 Balotelli has hinted that he would like to return to Milan Football news Today, 03:12 Carabao Cup 2023-2024: results, fixtures and dates for each round Football news Today, 03:11 Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal's problems Football news Today, 02:39 Osimhen had a row with Napoli management
Sport Predictions
Football Today Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Empoli vs Salernitana prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Wehen vs Leipzig prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Liverpool vs Leicester prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Sassuolo prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 27, 2023 Football Today Sao Paulo vs Curitiba prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football Today Fluminense vs Internacional prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023 Football 28 sep 2023 Celta vs Alaves prediction and betting tips on September 28, 2023