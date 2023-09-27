Dick Advocaat ready to return to coaching

The famous Dutch coach Dick Advocaat is considering an offer to become the head coach of the Curacao national team.

"We are still negotiating. So far I have not accepted this offer. The main reason is related to organizational issues, as there have always been problems with this aspect. It is important that the players know how everything will be arranged when they arrive: hotels, planes, schedules. I previously encountered a similar situation in Belgium, but they have more financial opportunities, while Curacao has much less,” Advocaat told The Sun.

Let us remember that at the end of last season Advocaat announced the end of his coaching career. At that time, he headed Den Haag, a club playing in the second division of the Dutch championship.

Before this, the Dutch specialist worked for a long time in European football. As for the Curacao team, it plays in the CONCACAF qualifying zone and has never competed in the World Championship.