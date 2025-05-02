RU RU ES ES FR FR
Defensive Frustrations: Orlando Pirates Concede AGAIN from Set-Pieces in Costly Defeats

Defensive Frustrations: Orlando Pirates Concede AGAIN from Set-Pieces in Costly Defeats

Today, 18:34
Khaled Hegazy
Jose Riveiro, the head coach of the Orlando Pirates, is becoming increasingly concerned about the team's recent set-piece problems as they get ready for important games in the remaining season.

The Set-Piece Problem

Set-pieces have long been a vital aspect of football, both offensively and defensively. However, Riveiro has admitted that his side has been facing significant issues in this area. The Spanish coach acknowledged the importance of rectifying these problems before the end of the season, particularly in high-stakes matches.

The Buccaneers have conceded four goals from set-pieces recently, and with important matches on the horizon, particularly against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership and the Nedbank Cup final on May 10, improvement in this area is crucial.

Consecutive Losses Highlighting the Issue

Orlando Pirates’ recent form has been worrying. After suffering a 3-2 loss to Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League semi-final second leg, two of the goals conceded came directly from set-pieces. This was followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United at Orlando Stadium, where the winning goal again came from a corner.

These results have damaged Pirates’ hopes of catching Mamelodi Sundowns in the league. Sitting 12 points behind the leaders, their chances of clinching the title are now slim.

Riveiro's Response to the Set-Piece Struggles

Speaking about the team’s defensive issues at set-pieces, Riveiro said:

“Obviously, set-pieces are an element that we need to work on and we are doing that. We are trying to get better and minimize our deficiencies in those situations, like every other team"

"I think during the whole season we were quite solid and dominant in those situations, but it is true that for whatever reasons, in the last games, we have been suffering a little bit more, and sometimes the opponent is more accurate"

"But I think it is something we are hands-on every week, and it is not or shouldn’t be something to panic about; we will get it right.”

Orlando Pirates
