Death of Raila Odinga, the boss of Gor Mahia : The FKF suspends its championship matches

Football news Today, 17:52
It's a death that has saddened the Kenyan football world. Raila Odinga, the Gor Mahia boss, has passed away. Following this tragedy, the Football Kenya Federation suspended all league matches in the country in honor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a fervent supporter of Kenyan football.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended all league matches for the next seven days as Kenya mourns the untimely death of the political maverick, who died of cardiac arrest in India on Wednesday morning. According to the FKF, the government has declared seven days of national mourning.

"Following the government's declaration of seven days of national mourning in honor of former Prime Minister, the Right Honorable Raila Amolo Odinga, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has suspended all league matches scheduled during this period," the FKF said in a statement.

Following the suspension, matches will not be played this weekend or next week, with the return scheduled for October 24-26.

