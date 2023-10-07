Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest played out a goalless draw

The final match of Saturday in the 8th round of the Premier League has concluded. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest failed to find the back of the net, resulting in a goalless draw.

With 12 points, Crystal Palace currently occupies the ninth position in the Premier League table, while Nottingham Forest, with nine points, stands in the 13th position.

Premier League

Matchday 8

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest - 0:0