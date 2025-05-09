Cruz Azul Coach Vicente Sánchez Says Small Details Will Decide Second Leg Against León

Despite a crucial 3-2 away victory over León in the first leg of the Clausura 2025 quarterfinals, Cruz Azul head coach Vicente Sánchez is urging caution ahead of the return fixture. According to Claro Sports, the Uruguayan tactician emphasized in his post-match remarks that nothing is secured yet and that the outcome will hinge on fine margins.

“It was a tough game against a very strong team,” said Sánchez. “We’re happy to come away with a lead to defend at home, but we must stay focused.” Cruz Azul will host León at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday, May 11 at 7:00 p.m., with a place in the semifinals on the line.

Sánchez stressed that playoff matches “are intense and often decided by small details.” While the team will enjoy the support of their home fans, he acknowledged that León remains dangerous and capable of overturning the deficit if given the chance.

The coach also provided an update on standout midfielder Andrés Montaño, who suffered a heavy knock during the first leg. “He took a strong hit. We’ll wait for the swelling to go down before making a full assessment,” Sánchez explained, casting doubt on Montaño’s availability for Sunday’s decisive clash.