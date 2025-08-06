Big names have drawn plenty of attention to the club.

Details: Today it was announced that Mexican side Chivas from Guadalajara have signed a young player—16-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Rojas Vidal.

Reports state that the player has been officially registered for league matches. It remains unclear whether this is just a marketing move or if Chivas genuinely plans to rely on this young footballer.

Previously, the squad had already welcomed an 18-year-old named Zinedin Sidan, but now the club has upped the ante by signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine's father has already commented on his choice of name for his son, saying it was a tribute to the French football legend Zinedine Zidane, whose fan he is. However, there has been no comment yet from Ronaldo's parents.

